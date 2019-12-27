Brokerages Expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). FTS International reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million.

FTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTS International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 671,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,219. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. FTS International has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $12.37.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

