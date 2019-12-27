Brokerages Expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will post sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.32 million and the highest is $55.81 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $50.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $212.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $213.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $221.92 million to $257.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

BRG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 85,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,137. The company has a quick ratio of 190.80, a current ratio of 190.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

