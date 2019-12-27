Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Olin reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,270,000 after buying an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 1,275.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,219,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 343.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 45,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Olin has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

