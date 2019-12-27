Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after buying an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

