Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

