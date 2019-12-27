Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $291.58

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.58 and traded as high as $319.35. Broadcom shares last traded at $316.05, with a volume of 778,994 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,577,000 after buying an additional 147,769 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,955,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

