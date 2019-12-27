Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.79, 198,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 275,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

