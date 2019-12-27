BQT (BQTX) Market Cap Hits $10.36 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $205,256.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.05867713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,219,234 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.