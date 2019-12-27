Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 22,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

