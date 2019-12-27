BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $3,013.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

