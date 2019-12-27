Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Cap of $12.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $12.00 and approximately $3,520.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062311 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085230 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000821 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00075597 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,374.63 or 1.00444924 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.