BidaskClub Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 406.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock worth $1,129,236. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

