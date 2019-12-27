BidaskClub Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of SCVL opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $530.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

