BidaskClub Lowers Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares in the company, valued at $267,636.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,878 shares of company stock worth $3,838,150. 56.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Iradimed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

