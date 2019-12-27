BidaskClub Lowers Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Capstar Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,840 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

