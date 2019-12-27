BidaskClub Downgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $76,744.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,615 shares of company stock worth $3,367,934. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 55.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.