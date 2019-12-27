Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Trading Up 50%

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) shares were up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 133,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 38,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60.

Bengal Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

