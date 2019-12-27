Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of BXRX opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.