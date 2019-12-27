Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.51 ($76.18).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €67.54 ($78.53) on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €68.88 and a 200-day moving average of €63.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.