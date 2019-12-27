Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $76.21, 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) by 391.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.28% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

