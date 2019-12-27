Band Protocol (BAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $578,281.00

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $578,281.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

