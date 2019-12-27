B. Riley Downgrades AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

WAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of WAAS stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.97. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AquaVenture by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.