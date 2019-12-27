B. Riley Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $76,644.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $38,706.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,706 shares of company stock worth $151,189. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.