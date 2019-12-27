Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Avrobio reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 125,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,942. Avrobio has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $28.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avrobio by 150.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 386,724 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the third quarter worth $11,707,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

