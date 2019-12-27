AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 4,347,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. OZ Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,482. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

