AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.94.
Several analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.
In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVEO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,482. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.