Autonio (NIO) Reaches Market Cap of $210,712.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Autonio has a total market cap of $210,712.00 and $39.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Mercatox and Exrates. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

