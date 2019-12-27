Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,365,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,149,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Autohome by 5,732.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,105,000 after buying an additional 2,980,671 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter valued at $171,343,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,920,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,407,000 after acquiring an additional 164,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.59. 23,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,490. Autohome has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

