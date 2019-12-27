Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 360,390 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 735.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

