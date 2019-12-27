Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.50 ($18.02) and last traded at €15.38 ($17.88), 52,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.98 ($17.42).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAG. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.46 and its 200-day moving average is €14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

