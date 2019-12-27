Auctus Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Auctus has a market cap of $108,266.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

