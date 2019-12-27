ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report $115.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.47 million and the lowest is $114.30 million. ATN International posted sales of $107.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $443.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.11 million to $443.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $504.80 million, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $521.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in ATN International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in ATN International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ATN International by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

ATNI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.75. 43,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $910.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

