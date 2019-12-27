Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Insider Buys £9,040 in Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) insider Michael Moule acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,891.61).

Michael Moule also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Moule bought 4,800 shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,206.79).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.97) on Friday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 2.37 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.