Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 28th total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atento by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 272,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atento by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atento during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atento during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atento alerts:

ATTO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 46,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,438. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $208.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atento currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.