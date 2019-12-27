ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

ASGN remained flat at $$71.15 on Friday. 255,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,772. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 565.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

