Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

