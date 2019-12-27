Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of GYLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

