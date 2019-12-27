Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.54 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Binance. Ark has a market capitalization of $17.54 million and $584,341.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00035691 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,404,766 coins and its circulating supply is 117,090,504 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, COSS, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

