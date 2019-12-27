Argus Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $65.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. Lennar has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.