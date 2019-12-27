Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Earns Buy Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered Argo Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Argo Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 781.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

