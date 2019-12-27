Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.79, approximately 100,116 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 164,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

The company has a market cap of $452.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

