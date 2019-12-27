Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARAV. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $13.48 on Monday. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.