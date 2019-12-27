Aragon (ANT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,263.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00006021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Bitfinex and GOPAX. Aragon has a market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $13,263.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.01237507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Bitfinex, GOPAX, AirSwap, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.