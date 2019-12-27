Anfield Equity Sector Etf (NYSEARCA:AESR) Plans — Dividend of $0.03

Anfield Equity Sector Etf (NYSEARCA:AESR) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

AESR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829. Anfield Equity Sector Etf has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Equity Sector Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Equity Sector Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.