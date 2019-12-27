Analyzing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NASDAQ:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 7.03 $37.28 million $1.43 16.97 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.22 million 8.47 $4.20 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.10% 10.06% 3.65% Manhattan Bridge Capital 59.32% 13.50% 7.73%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

