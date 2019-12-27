Analysts Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT at $48.25

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 199,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,941. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $887,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 368,673 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

