Analysts Set CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) PT at $137.33

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.94. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $104.22 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.