Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $175.00

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 172,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $179.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

