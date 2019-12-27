Analysts Set AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT at $37.80

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after buying an additional 6,374,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,831 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,431,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,503. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

