Analysts Set AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT at $37.80

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.
In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,503. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.
AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.
AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
