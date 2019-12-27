Analysts Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.32.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,318. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

