Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.10. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.